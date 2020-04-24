Blue Dart freighters fly on international routes to bring medical equipment and essential supplies to India to fight against COVID-19 pandemic

Blue Dart Express Ltd. South Asia’s premier express air and integrated transportation, distribution and logistics company recently operated its Boeing 757-200 freighter cross border on the Kolkata – Guangzhou, China – Guwahati – Kolkata route to bring critical PPE and COVID-19 related medical supplies. Blue Dart freighters with a carrying capacity of 34 tons are flying on international routes to ensure continuity of essential supply chain in India. Earlier this month, Blue Dart freighters flew on Kolkata – Dhaka – Kolkata route frequently and are scheduled to fly on Delhi – Guangzhou, China – Delhi and Kolkata – Guangzhou, China – Kolkata routes through the month of April 2020.

Blue Dart has been flying its 6 Boeing 757- 200 freighters across major metropolitan cities in India to ensure uninterrupted supply chain continuity of essential shipments like – medical equipment (ventilators & PPE), testing kits, reagents, enzymes, respirators, surgical masks and gloves among other medical and pharmaceutical supplies. The company is working closely with the Government of India, to ensure door-to-door delivery carrying inter-state and international supplies of essential goods through its strong air and ground express network. From a charter load to critical shipments the air express company has transported tons of cargo carrying essential supplies since the nation-wide lockdown began, fulfilling its promise to keep the mission critical supply chain running and help the nation in fighting this war against the global pandemic.

Ketan Kulkarni CMO & Head – Business Development said, “There are several components and ingredients that are coming from different places, whether it’s a drug, medical equipment or PPE. To ensure continuity of the global supply chain and help our nation and companies to adapt their operations during this critical health crisis, Blue Dart is flying Boeing 757-200 freighters round-the-clock to carry medical and other vital supplies in these difficult times and is firmly committed and honoured to be a part of the Government’s ‘Lifeline Udan’ initiative. Since the lockdown began, we have operated numerous cargo flights transporting more than thousands of tons of medical supplies, medicines, medical devices and other essential items for various state governments, medical and pharma companies.”

He further added, “At Blue Dart, we are working on a 2-pronged strategy to prepare the logistics infrastructure for being future ready and ensure both lines operate smoothly – essential supplies to fight COVID-19 and all other non-essential supplies in the pipeline post the lockdown exit.”

In addition to this, Blue Dart is providing support with daily shipments across India for requisitioned items by State Governments, Municipalities, Hospitals and Research Centres during this challenging period. Some of these include special food for paralytic children; medicines for senior citizens residing in another town sent by their children; important and confidential papers for legal agreements; masks for cancer affected children as well as healthcare staff; temperature controlled medicines that need to be maintained at a specific temperature in order to maintain their efficacy among others.

Blue Dart will continue to offer unwavering support during these difficult times to ensure an uninterrupted supply chain across domestic and international markets. Our employees are motivated and eager to contribute to serve the country while keeping health and safety as a paramount.

Blue Dart has listed itself on the dedicated Medical Air Cargo website www.civilaviation.gov.in