Blue Dart listed as a Reader’s Digest ‘Most Trusted Brand’ for the 14th Year in a row

Blue Dart, India’s leading express logistics service provider and part of the Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPDHL), has been listed as a Reader’s Digest Most Trusted Brand for the 14th consecutive year in a row.

Customer Centricity has been a pillar that Blue Dart has built its practice on, and this continues to be a major pivot in what differentiates the brand from other express logistics organizations in a very competitive market. The company reiterates its core values of Reliability, Responsiveness and Resilience in every Blue Darter thereby providing exceptional service quality at every touchpoint and ensuring that it continues to be a Provider of Choice to its customers.

The Reader’s Digest Trusted Brands survey has uncovered India’s most trustworthy brands over the years and this study has established its reputation as a premier consumer-based and international measure of brand preference. The study primarily focuses on finding out which brands Indians trust the most and provides an objective and reliable reference for consumers throughout the country. Further, it shows which brands stand out above the others by consistently delivering on a promise to satisfy their needs, deliver quality and has a positive image in the eyes of consumers. Blue Dart’s focus on consistently enhancing customer experience and adapting to an extremely volatile environment is what helps the brand to be an image of reliability and efficiency, delivering all shipments on time.

Commenting on the award, Balfour Manuel, Managing Director, Blue Dart says, “We are extremely proud to be recognized as a Trusted Brand for the 14th year. Blue Dart has always been a company that has been recognized as a Provider of Choice and an Employer of Choice which is what makes us an incredible Investment of Choice. As an organization that values customer centricity as one of its important pillars, service quality is key in ensuring that we remain a premium brand. We thank our shareholders, stakeholders and customers for the confidence and trust in us”.

Blue Dart played the critical role of an essential service provider during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic by ensuring continuity of the mission critical pharmaceutical & medical equipment supply chain, partnering closely with the Government of India in its ‘Lifeline Udan’ initiative. It supported several State Governments, local municipalities, hospitals and research institutions to help India in its fight against the pandemic. With the gradual easing of lockdown restrictions, Blue Dart, as the Trade Facilitator to the nation worked across industries & sectors to enable both essentials as well as non-essential shipments for businesses & individuals across the nation.

Blue Dart has been a pioneer in announcing the launch of the Contact Less Delivery feature for its award-winning Door-to-Door Express pick-up and delivery service during the pandemic, administered under the strictest health and safety standards and procedures designed to eliminate contact during the delivery of shipments.