Fri. May 15th, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

Blue Dart’s Contact Less Delivery assists Indians in fighting against the COVID19 pandemic

3 min read

As part of the Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPDHL), Blue Dart is committed to the group’s mission of “Connecting People, Improving Lives.” Keeping in-line with the group’s mission, Blue Dart Express Ltd. South Asia’s premier express air and integrated transportation and distribution company urges Indians to stay safe at home and avail its hassle free Contact Less Delivery from their door step for receiving essential and non-essential shipments from India and Cross- Border. The company recently rolled out Contact Less Delivery process for its prominent Door-to-Door Express pick-up and delivery service under the strictest health and safety standards and procedures designed to minimize or eliminate contact during the delivery of shipments.

Blue Dart offers secure and reliable delivery of consignments to 35000+ locations in India through its strong air and ground express network. Customers can avail Door-to-Door Pick-up and Delivery service for shipments as per the Ministry of Home Affair’s permissible guidelines. As part of the DPDHL Group’s eCommerce Solutions division, Blue Dart offers the largest and most comprehensive express and logistics network worldwide to serve the shipment requirements for its customers in over 220 countries and territories globally.

Ketan Kulkarni Chief Marketing Officer & Head – Business Development, Blue Dart Express Ltd., said, “In this critical global health crisis, as an organization that is always FIRST IN LAST OUT during any disaster  our domestic express services and our worldwide network played a critical role to ensure continuity of the mission critical pharmaceuticals & medical equipment supply chain , we partnered closely with the Government of India, several state Governments, local municipalities,  hospitals and research institutions to help our nation in this war against the COVID-19 pandemic.”

He further added, “During the initial nation-wide lockdown, we strengthened the nation’s medical infrastructure, in the current lockdown scenario, as the nation’s trade facilitator we are working across more industries & sectors such as Banking, Insurance, Financial services, Consumer Electronics, FMCG, e-commerce among others to enable shipments for businesses & individuals’ and our Contact Less Delivery service is keeping the health and safety of all paramount.”

Blue Dart’s new Contact Less Delivery service is designed to minimize and eliminate contact during the delivery of shipments. Customers availing this service need to opt for digital payment through the acceptable payment modes rolled out by the company such as – 14 digital wallets, Net banking, Credit & Debit Cards, and UPI (BHIM). Furthermore, Blue Dart has also included OTP based delivery for a seamless and safe delivery process. 

object 5To ensure safety of frontline staff, Blue Dart has installed temperature monitoring equipment across its operational centers in addition to encourage wearing of safety gear and masks. The company is also extensively fumigating their facilities in metro cities, & Tier II and Tier III cities. Blue Dart employees have been encouraged to download the ‘Arogya Setu’ app to keep themselves updated and reassured. Regular internal communication on hygiene & provision of hand washing equipment is also implemented

More Stories

2 min read

Amazon Prime Video to globally premiere Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo

4 min read

PHD Chamber lauds Hon’ble Finance Minister Smt Nirmala Sitharaman Ji’s extensive measures to strengthen economy’s backbone, the MSMEs

2 min read

Mr. Vinod Kumar Gupta, MD, Dollar Industries Limited on The Special Economic Package Announced by the Prime Minister

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

2 min read

Amazon Prime Video to globally premiere Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo

4 min read

PHD Chamber lauds Hon’ble Finance Minister Smt Nirmala Sitharaman Ji’s extensive measures to strengthen economy’s backbone, the MSMEs

2 min read

Mr. Vinod Kumar Gupta, MD, Dollar Industries Limited on The Special Economic Package Announced by the Prime Minister

3 min read

Bengal’s iconic show Mahaprabhu now on Star Jalsha

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Subscribe Us

About Us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. The Times of Bengal  keeps you updated with everything happening in India and world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of The Times of Bengalis formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. The Times of Bengal is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news, The Times of Bengal aims to be your one stop destination for the news with focus on national interest, policy, government and governance.

Contact Us

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Copyright © All rights reserved. |
Translate »