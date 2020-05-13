Blue Dart’s Contact Less Delivery assists Indians in fighting against the COVID19 pandemic

As part of the Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPDHL), Blue Dart is committed to the group’s mission of “Connecting People, Improving Lives.” Keeping in-line with the group’s mission, Blue Dart Express Ltd. South Asia’s premier express air and integrated transportation and distribution company urges Indians to stay safe at home and avail its hassle free Contact Less Delivery from their door step for receiving essential and non-essential shipments from India and Cross- Border. The company recently rolled out Contact Less Delivery process for its prominent Door-to-Door Express pick-up and delivery service under the strictest health and safety standards and procedures designed to minimize or eliminate contact during the delivery of shipments.

Blue Dart offers secure and reliable delivery of consignments to 35000+ locations in India through its strong air and ground express network. Customers can avail Door-to-Door Pick-up and Delivery service for shipments as per the Ministry of Home Affair’s permissible guidelines. As part of the DPDHL Group’s eCommerce Solutions division, Blue Dart offers the largest and most comprehensive express and logistics network worldwide to serve the shipment requirements for its customers in over 220 countries and territories globally.

Ketan Kulkarni Chief Marketing Officer & Head – Business Development, Blue Dart Express Ltd., said, “In this critical global health crisis, as an organization that is always FIRST IN LAST OUT during any disaster our domestic express services and our worldwide network played a critical role to ensure continuity of the mission critical pharmaceuticals & medical equipment supply chain , we partnered closely with the Government of India, several state Governments, local municipalities, hospitals and research institutions to help our nation in this war against the COVID-19 pandemic.”

He further added, “During the initial nation-wide lockdown, we strengthened the nation’s medical infrastructure, in the current lockdown scenario, as the nation’s trade facilitator we are working across more industries & sectors such as Banking, Insurance, Financial services, Consumer Electronics, FMCG, e-commerce among others to enable shipments for businesses & individuals’ and our Contact Less Delivery service is keeping the health and safety of all paramount.”

Blue Dart’s new Contact Less Delivery service is designed to minimize and eliminate contact during the delivery of shipments. Customers availing this service need to opt for digital payment through the acceptable payment modes rolled out by the company such as – 14 digital wallets, Net banking, Credit & Debit Cards, and UPI (BHIM). Furthermore, Blue Dart has also included OTP based delivery for a seamless and safe delivery process.

To ensure safety of frontline staff, Blue Dart has installed temperature monitoring equipment across its operational centers in addition to encourage wearing of safety gear and masks. The company is also extensively fumigating their facilities in metro cities, & Tier II and Tier III cities. Blue Dart employees have been encouraged to download the ‘Arogya Setu’ app to keep themselves updated and reassured. Regular internal communication on hygiene & provision of hand washing equipment is also implemented