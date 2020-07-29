BOBBLE AI growing its foothold in regional conversation media platforms, announces dedicated Bengali Keyboard

India with more than 1.3 billion people is the land of 19,500 languages or dialects as mother tongue with Bengali language positioned at second place with more than 97 million speakers. Being the first to understand India’s own local communication challenges with an aim to provide a platform to communicate fluently in the native language, Bobble AI, world’s most powerful conversation media platform has launched Bangla Keyboard dedicated to the Bengali speakers.

Bobble AI’s Bangla Keyboard allows users to quickly switch between English and Bengali, through easy access. Keeping the real essence and needs of the Bengali audience at the apex, users can also type in English while Bobble AI’s smart algorithms transliterate it into Bengali in real-time, adding to their convenience.

Along with the native language support, Bangla Keyboard also offers superior technological excellence. Bobble AI is now transforming conversations through its expressive and personalized content including stickers, GIFs, and emojis, representing Bangla culture. This specially customised keyboard has smoothest swipe typing, commendable speech to text support – users don’t even have to necessarily type. This new-age keyboard understands the unique and authentic Bengali accent and converts it into very versed text messages. Along with that Bobble AI’s state of the art, Bangla Keyboard has exceptional and personalized auto-correct that accurately understands the user’s intent every time, no matter what language they chose. The users can create their personalized cartoon avatar through the ‘Cartoon Head and with merely a selfie can access to 1000’s of stickers and GIFs.

On announcing the new keyboard, Ankit Prasad, Founder and CEO Bobble AI said, “The call for #AtmanirbharBharat has resulted in one of the greatest digital transformations we have witnessed. There is no better time than now to raise the innovation game and give real India, what it has been missing. The Bengali keyboard is introduced because there was a need for such medium as there is nothing more authentic and persuasive than what one friend says to another. With expressive and personalized content including stickers, GIFs, and emojis, deep localization, users can also select conversational and relatable Bengali stickers/GIFs, with not losing the essence of the whole conversation due to translation between different languages”.

The keyboard comes with an AI-based emoji prediction whenever users type local phrases like Suprabhat, Namaskar, Darun Lagche, kemôn achhish amongst others. Along with that, users can also converse in stylish and latest Bangle text fonts and create own keyboard background themes. Hence, Conversations will definitely be 100 times more fun and personal.

How to enable Bangla Keyboard: