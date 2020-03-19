Boih Hott An ideal deodorant for your day engagements

Boih Hott deodorant for men keeps you fresh and cheerful all day long. Inspired by the idea to become one with nature, the fragrance is delightfully fresh and a must use this summer. This deodorant is known for its rustic and earthy essence that controls sweat and leaves a lingering scent throughout the day

The top note is a perfect blend of citrus and fruity elements, the middle note is dedicated to an exceptional infusion of spicy and floral ingredients, the base note comprises of some earthy essences that make the perfume rusty enough to last long. Making it an ideal deodorant for all day wear.

Price: Rs. 299/- for 200ml

Boih Hott is now available at LylaBlanc.in, Nykaa.com, Myntra.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Limeroad.com, Large format retail, beauty and general stores.