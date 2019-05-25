Bollywood Actress Ananya Panday is the new face of ONLY

European denim brand ONLY has signed Bollywood Actress Ananya Panday as their brand ambassador in India. Ananya features in the brand’s Spring Summer 2019 Campaign, featuring t-shirts, tops, sweatshirts and denims. Ananya’s unique fashion aesthetics, confidence, and charisma make her the perfect face for ONLY’s newest Spring Summer 2019 collection.

The collection is all about denims, comfort and athleisure brought to life in style. The pieces talk to young, creative, progressive millennials inspiring them to experiment with fashion and yet, be themselves and stand out.

Speaking on the announcement, Vineet Gautam, CEO & Country Head, BESTSELLER India, said, “We are thrilled to have Ananya Panday as the ONLY Girl. She embodies the ONLY spirit of being trendy and edgy, not only with her fashion sense but also with her personality and attitude. This makes her the perfect fit to represent our brand in India. We are very excited about this association and have some really cool engagements lined up”

Ananya Panday commented, “I’m a complete ONLY girl and am thrilled at this seamless partnership! Having just started out in the industry, it’s a dream come true to be part of a global brand that vibes with my personality.”

ONLY has also launched limited edition collection featuring Ananya Panday. The collection is priced between Rs. 999 to Rs. 1699. To order, log on www.only.in.

