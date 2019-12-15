Bollywood Decade party this New Years Eve at Hitchki

The most anticipated time of the year has come and what better way to welcome the New Year than finding that perfect party haunt to celebrate the whole night. When it comes to the best spot to bring in the New Year, look nowhere as Hitchki has got you covered. They are giving you the ultimate Bollywood Decade Party this New Years Eve as the year 2020 marks the end of a decade.

For all the Bollywood lovers what could be more fun than bringing in the New Year at the most loved Bollywood Resto-bar Hitchki. It is undoubtedly one of the best place if you are planning to celebrate New Year’s Eve filmy style as you can groove on all your favorite Bollywood dance numbers, click photos with their funky Bollywood props and capture all your memorable moments!

Enjoy some lip- smacking food like Mission Mongol, Mere Paas Maa hai, Naan Kholke Sunlo, Gogo Tussi Great Ho and outstanding never-before-tried cocktails like Jalebi Bai, Talli Boy- Apna Time Ayega, Behka Main Behka and Aaj Pink Hai Pani…Pani from their exotic new menu as this 31st December at Hitchki will be all this and so much more. Dance the night away and enter 2020 high on energy as the DJ exactly knows how to get everyone in the mood. So grab your reservations at Hitchki to get a kick ass start to the New Year as the countdown has already begun!

What: Bollywood Decade Party

When: 31st December 2019, 9:30 pm onwards

Where: Hitchki @ all outlets

Powai: +91 8291788008

Ghatkopar: +91 8291932808

BKC: +91 8291932807

Thane: +91 8291932809

