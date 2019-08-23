Bone & Joint Clinic felicitated Divyang & Underprivileged Students on the occasion of its 4th Foundation Day

Bone & Joint Clinic organized a unique event on the occasion of its 4th Foundation Day in Kolkata to felicitate Divyang and Underprivileged Students of West Bengal. It was an initiative by Bone & Joint Clinic to support the needy of the society. The day witnessed around 25 students being felicitated at the event. It also felicitated distinguished personalities from different walks of life. The Clinic also raised awareness about strong bones & joints in a session conducted by the Director of Bone & Joint Clinic Dr Abhijit Bandyopadhyay.

Renowned Music Director Kalyan Sen Barat, Dr Biman Bandyopadhyay, Registrar, IIEST Shibpur, Swami Bodhasarananda, Assistant General Secretary, Ramakrishna Math O Mission, Belur Math were present to grace the occasion.

Dr Abhijit Bandyopadhyay honoured the Guests of the event and felicitated the specially-abled and financially challenged brilliant students of Seconday and Higher Secondary 2019. Dr. Bandyopadhyay also announced to launch several initiatives for the needy and raise awareness about the importance of strong bones & joints.

Dr Abhijit Bandyopadhyay, Director of Bone & Joint Clinic, said, “Every year we celebrate Foundation Day in a very unique way. I thank all my guests for supporting this initiative. We believe humanity is the best thing in the world. Our Organization believes that Social Responsibility should not be limited to just words. Organizations like us must come forward to support the needy in every possible way.”

Like this: Like Loading...