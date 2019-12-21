Books and Authors Indian readers loved in 2019

Ask any book lover and they will tell you that there’s something magical about holding a paperback or hardcover book in their hands; there’s indescribable pleasure in turning the pages and an irresistible allure in smelling the paper. Even in today’s digital age, printed books continue to charm and delight readers of all ages. And, if online sales of printed books are any indication, we Indians continue to love books as fondly as ever.

Flipkart observed some interesting patterns across the categories, when it comes to the reading behavior of the consumers. For e.g. self-help books are all the rage, with global favorites like ‘The Subtle Art of Not Giving a Fuck’ gaining immense popularity. While readers in metro cities favor these self-empowerment books, sale of regional books along with entrance exam and job vacancy books have also gone up due to e-commerce’s reach in Tier 2 and non-metro markets. Flipkart has also seen growing interest in the wide range of academic books, enormously benefitting entrance exam candidates, especially in markets with limited offline availability. The collection of books is customized according to the key exams of the month thereby enhancing the purchase experience. The works of Indian authors also continue to gain in popularity amongst readers.

Flipkart aims to not only work towards providing access to books across all price points and languages, but the platform is also looking to promote modern authors across genres.

As we look forward to making our reading wish list for the next year, here is a list of the top-selling books on Flipkart for 2019, categorized by genre and by author.

Top 10 Fiction Books

The Alchemist – by Paulo Coelho

– by Paulo Coelho One Indian Girl – by Chetan Bhagat

– by Chetan Bhagat Will You Still Love Me? – by Ravinder Singh

– by Ravinder Singh Pyjamas are Forgiving – by Twinkle Khanna

– by Twinkle Khanna Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – by J.K. Rowling

– by J.K. Rowling Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway (Book: 12) – by Jeff Kinney

– by Jeff Kinney Life is What You Make It – by Preeti Shenoy

– by Preeti Shenoy Sita: Warrior of Mithila: Ram Chandra Series – by Amish Tripathi

– by Amish Tripathi Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown (Book: 13) – by Jeff Kinney

– by Jeff Kinney Calling Sehmat – by Harinder S. Sikka

Top 10 Non-Fiction Books

Indian Polity for Civil Services Examinations – by M. Laxmikanth

– by M. Laxmikanth The Heartfulness Way – by Joshua D. Patel, Kamlesh & Pollock

– by Joshua D. Patel, Kamlesh & Pollock Think and Grow Rich – by Napoleon Hill

– by Napoleon Hill Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind – by Yuval Noah Harari

– by Yuval Noah Harari Life’s Amazing Secrets: How to Find Balance and Purpose in Your Life – by Gaur Gopal Das

– by Gaur Gopal Das Exam Warriors – by Narendra Modi

– by Narendra Modi Word Power Made Easy – by Norman Lewis

– by Norman Lewis Inner Engineering: A Yogi’s Guide to Joy – by Sadhguru

– by Sadhguru Attitude is Everything: Change Your Attitude…Change Your Life! – by Jeff Keller

– by Jeff Keller Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations – by R. S. Agarwal

Top Authors

Amish Tripathi

Gaur Gopal Das

Robin Sharma

Mark Manson

Chetan Bhagat

