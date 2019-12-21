Books and Authors Indian readers loved in 2019
Ask any book lover and they will tell you that there’s something magical about holding a paperback or hardcover book in their hands; there’s indescribable pleasure in turning the pages and an irresistible allure in smelling the paper. Even in today’s digital age, printed books continue to charm and delight readers of all ages. And, if online sales of printed books are any indication, we Indians continue to love books as fondly as ever.
Flipkart observed some interesting patterns across the categories, when it comes to the reading behavior of the consumers. For e.g. self-help books are all the rage, with global favorites like ‘The Subtle Art of Not Giving a Fuck’ gaining immense popularity. While readers in metro cities favor these self-empowerment books, sale of regional books along with entrance exam and job vacancy books have also gone up due to e-commerce’s reach in Tier 2 and non-metro markets. Flipkart has also seen growing interest in the wide range of academic books, enormously benefitting entrance exam candidates, especially in markets with limited offline availability. The collection of books is customized according to the key exams of the month thereby enhancing the purchase experience. The works of Indian authors also continue to gain in popularity amongst readers.
Flipkart aims to not only work towards providing access to books across all price points and languages, but the platform is also looking to promote modern authors across genres.
As we look forward to making our reading wish list for the next year, here is a list of the top-selling books on Flipkart for 2019, categorized by genre and by author.
Top 10 Fiction Books
- The Alchemist – by Paulo Coelho
- One Indian Girl – by Chetan Bhagat
- Will You Still Love Me? – by Ravinder Singh
- Pyjamas are Forgiving – by Twinkle Khanna
- Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – by J.K. Rowling
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway (Book: 12) – by Jeff Kinney
- Life is What You Make It – by Preeti Shenoy
- Sita: Warrior of Mithila: Ram Chandra Series – by Amish Tripathi
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown (Book: 13) – by Jeff Kinney
- Calling Sehmat – by Harinder S. Sikka
Top 10 Non-Fiction Books
- Indian Polity for Civil Services Examinations – by M. Laxmikanth
- The Heartfulness Way – by Joshua D. Patel, Kamlesh & Pollock
- Think and Grow Rich – by Napoleon Hill
- Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind – by Yuval Noah Harari
- Life’s Amazing Secrets: How to Find Balance and Purpose in Your Life – by Gaur Gopal Das
- Exam Warriors – by Narendra Modi
- Word Power Made Easy – by Norman Lewis
- Inner Engineering: A Yogi’s Guide to Joy – by Sadhguru
- Attitude is Everything: Change Your Attitude…Change Your Life! – by Jeff Keller
- Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations – by R. S. Agarwal
Top Authors
- Amish Tripathi
- Gaur Gopal Das
- Robin Sharma
- Mark Manson
- Chetan Bhagat