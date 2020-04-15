Bosch India pledges INR 50 Crores to combat COVID-19 spread in India

With the increasing number of positive Covid−19 cases in the nation, Bosch India steps in to help the government and citizens combat the crisis. As a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, Bosch Group in India immediately donated INR 5 crores to PM CARES FUND and pledged additional INR 45 crores for various community welfare initiatives.

In-line with its commitment to work towards the benefit of the society at-large, Bosch India has started various welfare initiatives to help the underprivileged. It has been supplying cooked meals from its kitchen in Bidadi plant and through the Art of Living Foundation to about 4,000 migrant workers and other needy individuals, on a daily basis. Till date, Bosch has already supported around 1,500 needy families by supplying ration packets during the current nationwide lockdown.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Soumitra Bhattacharya, President, Bosch Group in India and Managing Director, Bosch Limited, said, “Bosch has always been a socially responsible and value driven organization that emphasizes and works towards the needs of the communities and neighborhoods around its areas of operation. It is indeed a tough time for the nation. In-line with the Prime Minister Modi’s call for action, we humbly pledge to extend our support and cooperate with Government as we collaboratively fight against this global crisis.”