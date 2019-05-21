Bosch Limited reports double-digit PAT growth for FY 2018-19

Bosch Limited, a leading supplier of technology and services, ended its fiscal year 2018-19 with a total revenue from operations of INR 12,258 crores (1.49 billion euros), thus registering an increase of 4.9 percent compared to the previous fiscal year. “Bosch India remains focused on achieving a sustainable and profitable growth. Through targeted investments, infrastructural developments within the organization and adaptation of technology we look to secure our business in challenging times for the automotive industry in the country,” said Soumitra Bhattacharya, Managing Director, Bosch Ltd.

The Profit Before Tax (PBT) grew by 14.7 percent to INR 2,341 crores,

or 19.1 percent of total revenue from operations. The profit growth was mainly due to improved operational efficiency, investment income as well as one time exceptional expense in pervious year. The Net Profit after Tax (PAT) increased by 16.6 percent to 1,598 crores in fiscal 2018-19. There were major investments made last year, summing upto approx. INR 597 crores in 2018-19. Bosch Limited had an average employee strength of 9,400 in 2018.

In the quarter ending on March 31, 2019, Bosch Limited posted a total revenue from operations of INR 2,749 crores, thus registering a decrease of 12.9 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. The PBT for the last quarter of 2018-19 stood at INR 561 crores, 20.4 percent of total revenue from operations compared to 19.9 percent of the same quarter of the previous year. The decline in profit is mainly attributable to the lower sales volume in view of negative market sentiments and an unfavorable development of exchange rates. PAT stood at 15 percent of total revenue from operations compared to 13.7 percent of the last quarter of previous year. “The results in the last quarter of fiscal 2018-19 must be contextualized within the predominant weakness of the overall automotive market. Bosch Limited has always been at the forefront of integrated automotive solutions and we are currently supporting our customers in developing vehicles that are compliant with BS VI emission standards from April 2020 on as per the ruling of the Supreme Court”, Bhattacharya said.

Total revenue of Bosch Limited’s Mobility Solutions Business sector decreased by 15.7 percent in the quarter ending on March 31, 2019. Within this business sector, total revenue of the Powertrain division declined by 19.2 percent. Exports as well as the domestic Mobility Solutions business witnessed a decline of

6.3 percent and 16.4 percent respectively on account of poor market sentiments. The overall automotive industry is facing significant market, technological, and regulatory headwinds. The Bosch Beyond Mobility business sectors have shown a mixed performance of profit and revenue loss in the last financial year.

Bosch business development in 2018-19

Bosch Limited’s Mobility Solutions business sector increased the total revenue by 3.3 percent in 2018-19, based on positive business sentiments during the first two quarters of the fiscal year. Domestic sales increased by 4.0 percent while export sales decreased by 4.5 percent. Within the Mobility Solutions business, the Powertrain Solutions division registered a moderate growth of 2.4 percent driven by the overall automotive market development during the fiscal year. Aside from Mobility Solutions, Energy and Building Technologies, and machine building division, posted a double-digit growth and registered overall growth of 16.4 percent.

Considering the company’s performance, the Board of Directors recommended a dividend of INR 105 per share for this twelve-month period.