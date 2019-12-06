Bosch Power Tools inaugurates First Company-Owned Bosch Service Center in India

Bosch Power Tools India, a market leader in the power tools segment that offers a complete range of power tools for construction, woodworking, and the metalworking industry, launched their first company-owned service center in Mumbai, India, dedicated to tool repairs and service. To empower and assist tradesmen and professionals across, the service center comes with a promise to provide quality solutions and customized support services.

Hitherto, Bosch Power Tools has authorized service centers and authorized service dealers run by channel partners and dealers. With their brand-owned establishment, Bosch seeks to provide expeditious yet efficient service to its users while maintaining the absolute authenticity of accessories and spare parts.

Commenting on the occasion, Panish PK, Regional Business Director – India and SAARC – Bosch Power Tools said, “Bosch Power Tools’ offerings are designed to minimize manual effort and discomfort while maximizing and driving quality output. Our promise of delivering first hand customer experience has ensured brand loyalty and consumer delight in allinnovations and services. The service center’s goal is to assist this dream and lay the foundation for effortless working in the Indian creative and construction space.”

He further adds, “India’s real estate and construction sector is undergoing a paradigm shift due to reformative and transformative projects undertaken by the government and private segments. We, at Bosch Power Tools India, believe in empowering individuals, offering state-of-the-art devices, flawless experiences and services to individuals who create visions into reality at the operational level.“

Completing 25 years of operations in India, Bosch Power Tools has achieved multiple milestones in the industry introducing innovations and best in class products and will continue on this journey of invention and development. As the customer base grows, Bosch Power Tools works with their people and partners to create new opportunities, provide exclusive experiences, unparalled service and advanced tools aiding the Indian Machine Industry in the years to follow.

