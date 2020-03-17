Bosch Power Tools India appoints Mr. Nishant Sinha as Regional Business Director, India & SAARC

Bosch Power Tools India, a market leader in the power tools segment that offers a complete range of power tools for construction, woodworking, and the metalworking industry, has appointed Mr. Nishant Sinha as the Regional Business Director for India & SAARC. Nishant will bring his rich business experience to lead the growth of the power tools products, accessories, measuring tools, lawn & garden tools, and after-service businesses across multiple channels at Bosch Power Tools.

Mr. Sinha aims to develop a stronger customer-connect and focus on effective channel expansion fordeeper market penetration of the power tools division. With an advanced approach, Nishant along with his team will work to broaden the reach of power tools, accessories, and measuring tools through alternate channels, while also strengthening the digital and services network of the brand.

On his appointment, Mr. Nishant Sinha said, “I am happy to lead the Bosch Power Tools division in India and SAARC and look forward to fostering a collaborative work culture delivering high-performance standards to provide superior value to the customers and stakeholders. Bosch Power Tools in India and SAARC have exceptional people and an innovation-oriented work culture that has ensured its past successes as a market leader. I endeavor to channelize its full potential to propel growth and a wider outreach with customer-focused quality-driven initiatives.”

Nishant is an engineer from I.T. Banaras Hindu University and has a post-graduate degree from IIM Calcutta. His vision for the company is to curate compelling value propositions and customized solutions satisfying customers while adding value to the organization and its customers across relevant markets.