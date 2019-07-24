Breaking Boundaries with Education Easy Note Stationery Pvt. Ltd. felicitates underprivileged girl students

Education plays an essential role in building an individual’s identity and personality. It also plays a pertinent tool in woman empowerment. Keeping this in mind, Easy Note Stationery Private Limited has taken the onus to salute the fighting spirit of these girls who have overcome all hurdles to achieve their goals.

They awarded 30 underprivileged girl students from the Hope Foundation and Tiljala Shed who have excelled in this year’s Board Examinations.

The felicitation ceremony witnessed the esteemed presence of Shri. Sujit Bose, MLA of Bidhan Nagar, North 24 Parganas, Ms. Baishali Dalmiya, MLA from Bally West Bengal and Popular Tollywood Actor, Anindya Chatterjee today. Ms. Shaleni Biswas, Managing Director, Easy Note Stationery Pvt. Ltd. was present to address the media.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Shaleni Biswas, Managing Director, Easy Note Stationery Pvt. Ltd said, “We believe that ‘actions speak louder than words’, and all these girl students have aptly proven so with their actions. We must motivate and support them constantly. This initiative has been organized to highlight the importance of girl education. I have always been impelled to help those girls who have worked hard to achieve their goals in their life. This is the second time that we are felicitating the underprivileged girl students and at Easy Note we aspire to take this initiative further. The motive behind the felicitation ceremony is to push these students forward.”

