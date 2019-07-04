Thu. Jul 4th, 2019

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে, মানুষের পাশে

Breaking down the boundaries

2 hours ago

By Avishruti Majumder and Risha Mondal: CII Indian woman network with the vision to work with industry and civil society to strengthen woman’s role and participation in the economic sphere and community affairs , held a session on “Breaking down boundaries: Connect | Understand | Progress” in Kolkata. Amanat personalities like Ms. Roshni Sen, principal Secretary, department of technical education training and skill development, government of West Bengal ; Mrs. Virginie Corteval, consulate general of France in Kolkata; Mr. Mehul Mohanka, vice chairman, West Bengal state council, CII and managing director and group CEO, Tega industries limited; Ms. Madhulika Kanoria, Chairwoman, CII indian Women Network, West Bengal chapter; Mrs. Sucharita Basu, Vice Chairwoman, CII Indian Women Network, West Bengal Chapter and Ms. Paromita Ghosh, Convener Leadership Committee, CII Indian Women Network.
Entire session was divided into three main discussion – challenges facing gender diversity, gender diversity and the disrupted world of work and a debate on #metoo is more sensationalism than activism.
During discussion the panel mostly focused on gender despairities in India and their negative effects on economic growth, deprived women’s talent in technology and other sectors and how gender inequalities gathered momentum in the past few years and rose to the top of the global agenda with #metoo and #bringbackourgirls movement. And the session finally ended up by concluding with the positive thoughts and messages which helps every woman to lead any change with more conviction as well as improve their work places and communities.
It is truly an unique and appreciated initiative to improve the Laggard condition of woman in contemporary times.

More Stories

Conversation on conservation with Mr.Dhritiman Mukherjee ,Mr.Arindam Seal and so on

14 hours ago

B2B fair is organized by Eastern India Garment Manufactures &Exporters Federation(EIGMEF)

22 hours ago

Dabur Odomos launches #MakingIndiaDengueFree Campaign in Kolkata

22 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Breaking down the boundaries

2 hours ago

Conversation on conservation with Mr.Dhritiman Mukherjee ,Mr.Arindam Seal and so on

14 hours ago

General Budget 2019 and Stock market

20 hours ago

B2B fair is organized by Eastern India Garment Manufactures &Exporters Federation(EIGMEF)

22 hours ago
Copyright © All rights reserved. |

Copyright protected by The Times of Bengal(Media wing of Ullash Media & Productions)