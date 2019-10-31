BREAST CANCER AWARENESS WALK

The Breast Cancer Awareness Month is marked in countries across the world every October. This helps to increase attention and support for the awareness, early detection and treatment as well as palliative care of this disease. Cancer of the breast has become the most frequent cancer site among the urban women in India and the number is increasing annually, both due to the aging of the population and an increase in age-specific incidence. In West Bengal, about 85,000 new cancer cases are diagnosed annually, almost equally distributed among males and females and about 40,000 die every year due to cancer. The number of new breast cancer patients alone who are diagnosed annually in West Bengal is approximately 13000.

Hereditary factor plays an important role in the causation of breast cancer. Other than this, nulliparity, early age at menarche, late age at first pregnancy, obesity, cigarette smoking and alcohol are other known causative factors for this disease. The incidence of breast cancer is much higher in urban than in rural women. This urban / rural difference is mainly due to the difference in lifestyle factors. Western dietary influences and the changed lifestyles of urban women are the major cause of rising incidence of breast cancer in our state.

Pain is generally not a common presentation of breast cancer. Lumps are common; either in the breast or in the axilla; which may not be seen but can be felt. Breast cancer may occur without the presence of lumps. As with any other cancer, the results of treatment are substantially good, if breast cancer is detected at an early stage. Self breast examination is one of the most effective tools in early detection of breast cancer.

Since, awareness is the best tool to fight this disease, Ruby Cancer Centre, a unit of Ruby General Hospital, in association with Bengal Oncology Foundation and Ruby Cancer Care & Research Foundation, had organized a picturesque awareness rally from Ruby General Hospital on Thursday, 31st October, 2019 from 9.00am, to generate awareness among the common people of Kolkata, West Bengal, about the importance of early detection of breast cancer. Before flagging off the rally, Ruby Cancer Care & Research Foundation, has, in its second year, has been successfully carrying out a series of cancer awareness programmes and cancer detection camps in different places of South Bengal along with provision of providing financial aid towards the treatment of those detected cancer patients with limited means. More than 350 participants had attended the rally. Breast cancer survivors are the real celebrities and ambassadors for spreading the awareness about early detection and treatment of the disease. More than 50 cancer survivors and their families had participated in the walk along with eminent Oncologists like Dr.Gautam Mukhopadhyay, Dr.Somnath Sorcer, Dr. Amitabh Ray, Dr. Sanjoy Roy, Dr. Dipanjan Majumdar, Dr. Soumya Mukherjee and Dr. Abhishek Guhathakurta, doctors of other specialties like Dr. Aneek Bhattacharya, Dr. Kunal Sengupta, Dr. Debarchan Ghosh, Dr. Rupam Sil, Dr. Rajarshi Banerjee, team of Anaesthesiologists and others were also present. Many well known personalities like Mr. Prosenjit Chatterjee, Tanusree Chakraborty, Agnimitra Paul, Chaiti Ghosal, Monomay Bhattacharya, Phalguni Chatterjee, Bikram Chatterjee, Preeti Patel, Chumki Chowdhury, Chandan Sen, Sambaran Banerjee, Arijit Dutta, Sajal Bhattacharya, Sayan Banerjee, Rupam, RJ Koushik, Vicky Nandi and many others had also joined. Candidates of the Ruby – Dipti Scholarship Programme had also participated in the rally. People from all walks of life had also participated in generating awareness among the people.

