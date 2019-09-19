Brew Your Love For Tea This Festive Season With Oh Cha

With the Festive season around the corner, we all are gearing up to look fit and glam. To keep up with the strength all through this festive month, the boutique tea brand Oh Cha has introduced a new and wide range of 25 Ayurveda inspired health teabags and a 100% natural vanilla honey jar. Festive season means sending gifts to your near and dear ones and if you are wondering what you should gift; the boutique tea brand has a way out to it. With a wide and luxurious range of tea boxes for gifting; this makes the celebration merrier, exciting and memorable.

Ayurvedic wellness teas are specially formulated blends that combine organic herbs, plants, fruits and spices. Indulgence of Ayurvedic blend helps in detoxifying the body and supports mental well-being. Sipping onto a hot cup of tea will not only keep you hydrated but will also keep you energised throughout the day. Combined in the goodness of herbs and botanics prescribed in the ancient Indian science of Ayurveda, Oh Cha has curated teas that will help to uplift your mood and make you feel rejuvenated.

Pamper yourself with a cup of aromatic and flavourful blend like Glow tea that contains some of the best sources of vitamins and minerals which will keep your hair and skin healthy, the Boost tea that will help in encouraging healthy digestion and keep a check on your weight. The other exotic variant is the Trim tea, which is a combination of Indian spices and Himalayan rock salt which is a must try. Experience the flavours and aroma of the herbal Calm tea, which will help in reducing anxiety and boost lifestyle balance. And finally, to prepare you for a restful sleep, a cup of Dream tea is ideal.

Oh Cha is here to ensure that health and happiness is just a brew away. So, what are you waiting for? Experience the most exotic tea from Oh Cha that will leave you craving for more!

Bring joy this festival to your loved ones with customisable Oh Cha Gift Boxes. It is obtainable on their official Oh Cha webpage and various platforms such as Propshop24, Amazon, Style Salad, Giftona and Scootsy. It is also available in the Twigs & Tales store in Kolkata.

Oh Cha Webpage: www.instamojo.com/OhCha/?red

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

