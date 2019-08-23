Britannia launches NutriChoice Sugarfree Cracker in thinner, lighter, crispier avatar

Britannia Industries today announced the launch of NutriChoice Sugarfree Cracker in West Bengal, Assam and North-East markets. The all new NutriChoice Crackers are thinner, lighter and crispier than ever before and offer a truly delightful, sugarfree cracker experience. Available in two pack sizes, NutriChoice Sugarfree Crackers are easily accessible at your nearest grocery store and are priced at Rs 32 for a 300 gm packet and Rs 10 for a 73.5 gm packet.

The brand has roped in popular Tollywood actor Abir Chatterjee as the face of the brand in West Bengal, which is the brand’s predominant market.

At the launch event, Abir Chatterjee accompanied Vinay Subramanyam, Head-Marketing, Britannia Industries in unveiling the new Britannia NutriChoice Sugarfree Cracker with its distinctive look, feel and taste.

Keeping in line with the NutriChoice theme of “Power of a Good Choice” the brand has strengthened the message of “A good choice just got better”. The new and improved Sugarfree Crackers are now Thinner, Lighter and Crispier. The product also comes in a more contemporary, premium packaging. With this launch, the brand aims to break the perceptions around Crackers being hard to bite, dry and having a bland taste profile. With the new launch, the consumers are served a product that is high on bite and taste, without compromising on health.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinay Subramanyam, Head- Marketing, Britannia Industries said “At Britannia, innovation is the cornerstone of product development and with this launch we offer our consumers a thinner, lighter and crispier NutriChoice Sugarfree Cracker. The brand NutriChoice is all about the power of a good choice, and we are confident that this product does immense justice to that credo.”

“Britannia comes with a 100-year-old legacy and to be associated with such an iconic brand is an honour for me. NutriChoice Sugarfree Cracker has been a constant companion, enabling me to make healthier choices and enjoy a quick snack. This new look and taste of the Sugarfree Cracker is even better than before and I am sure that consumers would truly enjoy the new avatar of our very own tea-time snack”, mentioned Abir Chatterjee.

The launch of NutriChoice Sugar Free Cracker is backed by a new TVC, digital and outdoor branding campaign, alongside extensive sampling activities to raise consumer awareness.



Like this: Like Loading...