BULKY, THICK, MESSY AND CURVY – KFC INDIA PRESENTS THE ‘ASLI CHICKEN’ BURGER

2 hours ago

Hold your breath as Colonel Sanders is set to dial up on burgers, with KFC Zinger, the ‘Asli chicken’ burger! Zinger has been a consumer favourite thanks to its signature juicycrispy 100% chicken fillet. It’s unapologetically thick, messy and bulky. This ‘real’ burger is made for the ‘real’ you.

So, if you’re a burger lover, gear up for a burger overload as KFC’s iconic Chicken Zinger is now available in three avatars – The Classic, the all new Spicy and new towering Deluxe.  

Meant for the zesty little daredevil in you, the Spicy Zinger offers a fiery taste with its signature crispy juicy chicken fillet immersed in a layer of classic and spicy Siracha mayo along with fresh lettuce at just INR 149/-*. And if big eats are your thing, the Deluxe Zinger promises the supreme taste of crispy juicy chicken fillet layered with a generous helping of classic and dynamite mayo sandwiched between a hash brown and cheese.

The ‘Asli chicken’ burger is here. So, don’t keep calm as KFC has got something to satisfy every craving. Head to your nearest KFC restaurant or order online at delivery.kfc.co.in or call 3399 4444 to indulge your taste buds.

*GST @18% included

