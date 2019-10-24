Bumper Diwali Shopping Fest at Highstreet Market Via Moda by Lopamudra Mandal
Lopamudra Mandal, former Miss Kolkata and current Mrs India IAB 2018 First
Runner Up successfully curated yet another glamorous edition of Highstreet Market Via Moda – the
Festive Edition, that saw art, fashion and entertainment all coming together under one roof on
Wednesday October 23, at JW Marriott in Kolkata. Staying true to its theme, this Pre-diwali exhibition
turned into a magnificent shopping and eating extravaganza, celebrating the true spirit of the festive
season!
The event featured around 50 exhibitors from all over the country, along with spa, makeup and nails art
stations, tarot card reading, tattoo studio, dessert stalls, live food counter, hookah lounge, active bar
and much more. Designers displayed both ethnic and western garments including menswear and there
were multiple stalls of a variety or jewellery and hand bags as well.
Co-sponsored by the home appliances e-store, Kridovia, Highstreet Market Via Moda also hosted the
launch of curry gravies and pastes from the brand Rdp Curries gravies & sauces.
Talking about Highstreet Market Via Moda and her involvement in the exhibition, Lopamudra said,
“Highstreet Market Via Moda is one of the most celebrated events in town and it is a pleasure to be able
to host an exhibition, as we usher in the festival of lights – Diwali. However, the greater satisfaction has
always been in contributing in my own little way to a larger social cause, as Highstreet Market Via Moda
welcomes stalls and counters from different NGO’s, trying to advance a helping hand to those in need!”