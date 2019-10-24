Bumper Diwali Shopping Fest at Highstreet Market Via Moda by Lopamudra Mandal

Lopamudra Mandal, former Miss Kolkata and current Mrs India IAB 2018 First

Runner Up successfully curated yet another glamorous edition of Highstreet Market Via Moda – the

Festive Edition, that saw art, fashion and entertainment all coming together under one roof on

Wednesday October 23, at JW Marriott in Kolkata. Staying true to its theme, this Pre-diwali exhibition

turned into a magnificent shopping and eating extravaganza, celebrating the true spirit of the festive

season!

The event featured around 50 exhibitors from all over the country, along with spa, makeup and nails art

stations, tarot card reading, tattoo studio, dessert stalls, live food counter, hookah lounge, active bar

and much more. Designers displayed both ethnic and western garments including menswear and there

were multiple stalls of a variety or jewellery and hand bags as well.

Co-sponsored by the home appliances e-store, Kridovia, Highstreet Market Via Moda also hosted the

launch of curry gravies and pastes from the brand Rdp Curries gravies & sauces.

Talking about Highstreet Market Via Moda and her involvement in the exhibition, Lopamudra said,

“Highstreet Market Via Moda is one of the most celebrated events in town and it is a pleasure to be able

to host an exhibition, as we usher in the festival of lights – Diwali. However, the greater satisfaction has

always been in contributing in my own little way to a larger social cause, as Highstreet Market Via Moda

welcomes stalls and counters from different NGO’s, trying to advance a helping hand to those in need!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

