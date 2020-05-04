BUNDI JACKETS FOR THE TRADITIONAL MODERNISTS / MILLENNIALS

As the summer season approaches, it’s time to spiff up by dressing in a piece of traditional Indian wear that is a time-tested favourite – The Bundi.

The high collared classic is a formal yet comfortably chic ensemble, which can be donned from night to day effortlessly.

Ethnicity brings you a collection of Bundi Jackets from the ‘Festive Range’ created with the wedding season in mind.

With a wide colour palette ranging from cool blues to warm golds and intricate embroideries and prints, there are a plethora of Bundi style options to choose from for every personality and age.

Style it unbuttoned with a shirt and pop-coloured pocket squares to make it semi-casual and edgy or a classic kurta with Jodhpur pants to make it ceremonial and sophisticated; experimenting with your Bundi style is an absolute breeze.

So, for your modern-day summer shaadi, make a modish sartorial statement in a Bundi, and get your groove on without breaking a sweat.

