Mon. May 4th, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

BUNDI JACKETS FOR THE TRADITIONAL MODERNISTS / MILLENNIALS

2 min read

As the summer season approaches, it’s time to spiff up by dressing in a piece of traditional Indian wear that is a time-tested favourite – The Bundi.

The high collared classic is a formal yet comfortably chic ensemble, which can be donned from night to day effortlessly.

Ethnicity brings you a collection of Bundi Jackets from the ‘Festive Range’ created with the wedding season in mind.

With a wide colour palette ranging from cool blues to warm golds and intricate embroideries and prints, there are a plethora of Bundi style options to choose from for every personality and age.

Style it unbuttoned with a shirt and pop-coloured pocket squares to make it semi-casual and edgy or a classic kurta with Jodhpur pants to make it ceremonial and sophisticated; experimenting with your Bundi style is an absolute breeze.

So, for your modern-day summer shaadi, make a modish sartorial statement in a Bundi, and get your groove on without breaking a sweat.    

Bundi Jackets From Ethnicity Starting from 1799/-

Get the Festive Collection at: Ethnicity.in, Ajio, Myntra, Tata Cliq, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm.

Also present at select Central, Globus and Brand Factory outlets across India

More Stories

3 min read

During covid,social media is the most powerful platform to communicate the world.

5 min read

Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 are now available in India

2 min read

ITC’s B Natural salutes Indian Farmers for their “Fruits of Labour”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

2 min read

BUNDI JACKETS FOR THE TRADITIONAL MODERNISTS / MILLENNIALS

3 min read

During covid,social media is the most powerful platform to communicate the world.

5 min read

Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 are now available in India

2 min read

ITC’s B Natural salutes Indian Farmers for their “Fruits of Labour”

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Subscribe Us

About Us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. The Times of Bengal  keeps you updated with everything happening in India and world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of The Times of Bengalis formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. The Times of Bengal is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news, The Times of Bengal aims to be your one stop destination for the news with focus on national interest, policy, government and governance.

Contact Us

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Copyright © All rights reserved. |
Translate »