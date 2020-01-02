Burj Khalifa Captivates the Globe with Spectacular New Year’s Eve Show in Downtown Dubai

Emaar, the master developer of the Burj Khalifa, wowed over 2 billion people across the globe with a breathtaking pyrotechnic show on the world’s tallest building to ring in 2020. In a mesmerizing story, the Burj Khalifa transformed through animation, light, sounds and a synchronized fountain show taking viewers on a journey at the onset of a new decade.

Following the traditional 10 second digital countdown on the lit façade of Burj Khalifa, the clock struck midnight, signaling the Downtown Dubai skyline to be filled with a flurry of fireworks and color for a record-breaking eight-minute and forty-three-second-long show. Every second of the show was as enchanting as previously billed and incorporated fireworks, animations on the Burj Khalifa LED façade, music compositions and a beautiful fountain show.

The highly anticipated event welcomed over one million onlookers in Downtown Dubai, Emaar’s flagship mega-development, to witness 15,000 perfectly choregraphed fireworks showcasing 48 pyrotechnic patterns, signaling the start of a new decade. All pyrotechnic effects were specially selected and manufactured for the show, ensuring the unique fireworks designs and effects were truly one-of-a-kind.

Select aspects of the show referenced regional culture, art and music. Before the clock struck twelve, animations on the Burj Khalifa transformed the tower into the traditional Oud instrument and strummed to the beat of an arabesque melody, thereafter, was a beautiful ensemble of blossoming flowers, added further finesse and beauty to the show.

Mr. Ahmad Matrooshi, Managing Director, Emaar Properties, said “We at Emaar are extremely proud to host and produce this event for the world to enjoy. As we enter a new decade, our vision is to continue driving innovation, progression and a prosperous future, here in Dubai, the UAE – and the world”

Emaar NYE 2020 was one of the world’s most-watched New Year’s Eve celebrations telecast live globally and live-streamed on mydubainewyear.com and EmaarDubai YouTube channel. The experience can be re-watched online at mydubainewyear.com.

