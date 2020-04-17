Business consultancy firm “AnBac Advisors” to provide free consultation to startups and SMEs to sustain through COVID-19

The founder has decided to take this initiative pan India where he will be giving oral consultation for the next 30 days during the lockdown and after that, as the market has seen a big drop due to the Corona outbreak and it is difficult to the startups to survive who just had started seeing themselves in the market lately. The founder of the Advisory firm Mr “Anuj Bali” speaking on the initiation, Unlike bigger organizations, startups lack the resources and monetary back-up to sail through these stressful times. Though we will give them a solution through our services which we are doing for the last 8 years.

AnBac has mentored and provided financial and legal consultancy to 1,000+ startups & SMEs across India and successfully raised capital for 500+ entities in Technology, FMCG, F&B, Education, Skill development, Incubation, Artificial Intelligence and other areas.