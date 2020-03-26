Cabinet approves MoU between India and Germany in Railway sector

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi was apprised of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Ministry of Railways, Government of India with DB Engineering & Consulting GMBH of Germany for technological cooperation inRailway Sector. The MoU was signed in February, 2020.

Details:

This Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for technological cooperation in Railway Sector will enable cooperation in the following areas:

Freight operations (including cross-border transport, automotive transport and logistics,) Passenger operations (including high-speed and cross-border traffic), Infrastructure building and management (including dedicated freight corridors and development of passenger stations), Development of a modern, competitive railway organization (including the improvement of organizational structures and railway reformation), IT solutions for railway operations, marketing and sales as well as administrative purposes, Predictive Maintenance, Private train operations, and Any other area which may be mutually agreed in writing between the two parties.

Background:

Ministry of Railways have signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs)/ Memorandums of Cooperation (MoCs)/ Administrative Arrangements (AAs)/ Joint Declarations of Intent (JDIs) for technical cooperation in the rail sector with various foreign Governments and National Railways in respect of identified areas of cooperation, which include high speed rail, speed raising of existing routes, development of world class stations, heavy haul operations and modernization of rail infrastructure etc.