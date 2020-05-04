Cadbury Dairy Milk replaces its logo with the words ‘Thank You’

Mondelez India, one of the country’s leading snacking companies, today launched a limited-edition Cadbury Dairy Milk ‘Thank You’ bar in recognition of the generous spirit of the country’sunsung heroes during these difficult times.It is the first time since the nation’s favorite chocolate bar hit the shelves in India over 70 years ago, that Cadbury Dairy Milk has replaced its logo with the words ‘Thank You’.

These bespoke chocolate bars willspread the spirit of gratitude across the country to each and everyone who are tirelessly and generously continuing to work, to support us all during this unprecedented time.

Mondelez India commit a part of the proceeds from Limited-Edition ‘Thank You’ Bar sale towards health insurance policies of the daily wage earners, via a partnership with Nirmana, an NGO that works with the unorganized sector.

Commenting on the launch of the limited-edition Cadbury Dairy Milk ‘Thank You’ bars, Anil Viswanathan, Director – Marketing (Chocolates), Mondelez India said, “Cadbury Dairy Milk as a brand, believes that if there’s one thing that can shine a beam of light, in tough times like these, it is generosity. As India’s most trusted brand, we understand the special role Cadbury Dairy Milk plays in the lives of our consumers. We felt a sense of duty as we created a pack innovation that represents the nation’s sentiment. The current unprecedented situation has made us all realize the value of the ones that run our cities, societies and lives. This launch serves as a small tribute for their enormous efforts and only begins to express our collective thanks to these unsung heroes.”

To celebrate the linguistic diversity across India, the Cadbury Dairy Milk ‘Thank You’ bars will be launched in eight different languages – English, Hindi/Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, to deliver the message of gratitude and support from each and every one of us.

Cadbury Dairy Milk ‘Thank You’ bar will be priced at Rs 40 for 50 grams and will be available as a choice alongside other Cadbury Dairy Milk price points across all retail channels.