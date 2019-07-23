Calcutta Boys’ School, Main Branch and Bidhannagar Govt High School emerged victorious on the first day of Sunfeast Kolkata School Football League

Sunfeast Kolkata School Football League, one of the most awaited school football tournaments has kick started its second edition in Kolkata with Calcutta Boys’ School, Main Branch beating Kendriya Vidyalaya Barrackpore (3-0) and Bidhannagar Govt High School beating Metropolitan Institution (Main) (2-0) at the NKDA football stadium.

This year, the league has witnessed a strong surge in participation from U-18 football teams in top 24 schools in Kolkata. Shri Debashis Sen- I.A.S Chairman WBHIDCO & NKDA, Shri Subrata Paul- Ex Indian Captain, Shri Satyajit Chatterjee- Ex Mohun Bagan AC Captain, Shri Kausik Basu- Hon. Jt. Asst. Secretary – I.F.A (W.B) and Shri Subrata Dutta, Senior VP AIFF, graced the occasion with their presence on the first day of the tournament.

Winners from today’s match, Calcutta Boys’ School, Main Branch stole the show by scoring 3 goals and Bidhannagar Govt High scored 2 scintillating goals. It was a nervy start for all the teams but Calcutta Boys’ School, Main Branch and Bidhannagar Govt Highsettled into the game quicker and were able to control large periods of play. Both the games kept the audience following every single move of the teams and the matches closed with a nail biting finish.

Match schedule for 24.07.2019

• Albany Hall Public School VS The Heritage School at 1:00pm

• La Martiniere For Boys Kolkata VS Calcutta Jubilee Institution at 3:15pm

