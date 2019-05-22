Wed. May 22nd, 2019

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে, মানুষের পাশে

Calendar Launch and Award for Karan Singh

6 hours ago

Orchid Film Production had presented its newest presentation, the Bengali New Year Calendar (1426). It is produced by Karan Singh, coverage by the Carbon Capture, photography by Anjan Dhauri, make-up by Banty Sur and Sumana Chatterjee, concept and Organized by Karan Singh.    The featured Male Models are Rajveer, Suman, Pratik, Mehfuz, Subhabrata, Rishi and Kushal.
   The featured Female Models are Rukshana, Sagarika, Rai, Piyali, Sanjana, Dona, Neelakshi, Debanjali, Rupashree and Sakshi.  The talented Kid Models are Krish, Arin, Ankush, Ankan, Narendra and Ahana (Baby Model).  The program was graced by a host of dignitaries including Swapan Saha (Film Director), Sarod Baba and Gayaki Mata (internationally acclaimed music maestros), Jhon Sengupta (HOD, INIFD Salt Lake), Saptami Banerjee (ex-miss Bengal and super Model), choreographer Indrani Ganguly, vocalist Parimal Malakar, writer Dr. Arun Kumar, Tapan Kumar Das (Fashion Photographer), actor Vikash and others.    For his wonderful work, Karan Singh of Orchid Film Production was presented with ‘Hello Kolkata Most Promising Glam Icon’ by Asish Basak, Editor-Director, ‘Hello Kolkata’.

