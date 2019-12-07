CAMILA CABELLO’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED SECOND ALBUM ROMANCE AVAILABLE NOW

As anticipation and excitement reach fever pitch today, Camila Cabello unveils her anxiously awaited sophomore opus, Romance [SYCO/Epic Records].

The three-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated, multi-platinum, and chart-topping singer/songwriter set the stage for the 14-track event-level record by way of a series of powerhouse singles. “Señorita” with Shawn Mendes already soared past 1 billion streams, topped the Billboard Hot 100 at #1, and received a platinum certification from the RIAA. Its success remains unparalleled as “the most-streamed song of the year on Spotify,” “second fastest song in history to surpass 100 million streams on Spotify,” “the biggest single-day debut for a male-female duet in Spotify history,” and “the most liked music video of 2019 on YouTube.”

Among numerous awards and accolades, it received “Song of 2019” at the People’s Choice Awards, “Collaboration of the Year” at the American Music Awards (where she also dueted with Shawn), “Choice Summer Song” at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards, and “Best Collaboration” and “Best Cinematography” at the VMAs. Plus, it garnered a nomination at the 2020 GRAMMY® Awards in the category of “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.”

Due to “Señorita,” the 22-year-old made history as the youngest person to earn two #1s on the Hot 100 since Justin Bieber in 2017 and the youngest woman since Rihanna in 2010. Itmarks her fourth #1 at Pop Radio and her second Hot 100 #1.

Maintaining her cultural and musical dominance, she closes out 2019 as “the #4 most-streamed artist on Spotify.” This week, “Liar” leapt past 240 million streams, “Shameless” exceeded 100 million streams, and “Easy” eclipsed 50 million streams. Last month, she performed “Easy” and “Cry For Me” on Saturday Night Live. Plus, she shut down the stage at the American Music Awards with a seismic rendition of “Living Proof.” Speaking of “Living Proof,” she turned up the heat on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with the single and will perform it on Ellen this afternoon. Be sure to tune in!

Adding another dimension to the campaign, she brings Romance to life with her “Album Art Living Museums” activationwhere fans can unlock the artwork from the Romance packaging at various album inspired exhibits in 50 locations worldwide, including New York and Los Angeles. This is a first for the superstar, as she unites eras by inviting true interaction in a live venue. Step into the World of Romance and unlock messages to discover the meaning behind each track #WorldofRomance. Learn more at https://romanceunlocked.com.

Romance represents the height of Camila’ssinging and songwriting prowess thus far. Highlighted by her vulnerable writing and instantly recognizable voice, it unfolds as a journey into her most intimate thoughts on relationships, heartbreak, and love—filtering her experiences into a bold body of work. She delivers on each track, especially the powerhouse collaboration “My Oh My” [feat. DaBaby] where she teams up with hip-hop’s biggest breakout star of 2019 for a boundary breaking banger. From “Shameless” through the finale “First Man,” this is Camila at her most poignant, passionate, and powerful. This is Romance.

Check out the full tracklisting below.

Tickets just went on sale forThe North American leg of The Romance Tour in 2020. Promoted by Messina Touring Group and presented by Mastercard, Camila’s very first arena headlining tour visits hallowed venues such as Staples Center on August 7, Madison Square Garden September 18, and more before wrapping up in her hometown of Miami, FL at American Airlines Arena September 26. Every ticket purchased to The Romance Tour will come with the album. For more information, please visit http://www.camilacabello.com/.

Welcome to the world of Romance.

Romance Tracklisting:

“Shameless” “Living Proof” “Should’ve Said It” “My Oh My” feat. DaBaby “Señorita” with Shawn Mendes “Liar” “Bad Kind of Butterflies” “Easy” “Feel It Twice” “Dream of You” “Cry for Me” “This Love” “Used To This” “First Man”

The Romance Tour Dates:

Wednesday, July 29th, 2020 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena Friday, July 31st, 2020 Everett, WA Angel of the Winds Arena Saturday, August 1st, 2020 Portland, OR Moda Center Tuesday, August 4th, 2020 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 San Francisco, CA Chase Center Friday, August 7th, 2020 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center Tuesday, August 11th, 2020 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego Wednesday, August 12th, 2020 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena Friday, August 14th, 2020 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena Sunday, August 16th, 2020 Denver, CO Pepsi Center Tuesday, August 18th, 2020 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena Wednesday, August 19th, 2020 Houston, TX Toyota Center Friday, August 21st, 2020 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center Friday, September 4th, 2020 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena Saturday, September 5th, 2020 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena Tuesday, September 8th, 2020 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center Wednesday, September 9th, 2020 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena Friday, September 11th, 2020 Boston, MA TD Garden Saturday, September 12th, 2020 Laval, QC Place Bell Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 Washington, DC Capital One Arena Friday, September 18th, 2020 New York, NY Madison Square Garden Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 Duluth, GA Infinite Energy Arena Friday, September 25th, 2020 Orlando, FL Amway Center Saturday, September 26th, 2020 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena

