Can’t Visit Your Siblings This Rakshabandhan? Here Are 10 Thoughtful Gifts You Can Give Even While Social Distancing

This Rakshabandhan, as we continue to stay at home and follow social distancing norms, many siblings will only have the chance to celebrate this special occasion virtually. So make this day special for that sibling you love so much, with a range of gift options from Flipkart.

Kama Ayurveda Signature Essentials For Her Combo Set

This luxurious Kama Ayurveda Combo Set is the perfect Rakshabandhan gift. With a Mridul Soap-Free Face Cleanser, Pure Rosewater, Vanilla Lip Balm, Vanilla and Oatmeal Soap and Eladi Hydrating Ayurvedic Face Cream, this combo set is sure to pamper your sister from head to toe.

Price – INR 3,050

Fossil Analog Watch

Looking for the ideal gift for your fashionista sister? This Fossil rose gold watch is sure to make the right statement.

Price – INR 7,995

Beardo De-Tan Face Spa

Have a brother who loves skincare and grooming products? Enriched with aloe vera extract and vitamin E, this Beardo Gift Combo is perfect for face spa at home.

Price – INR 1,249

Apple iPhone SE

Is your sibling a gadget freak and loves having the latest phones? Look no further. This Rakshabandhan, gift them the newly launched iPhone SE – the most powerful 11.94-cm (4.7) iPhone ever. It comes with all the advanced features of iOS which includes incredibly fast A13 Bionic, Next-generation Smart HDR, and much more that will fulfill their work and entertainment needs.

Price – INR 42,500

Realme X3 SuperZoom

Do you have a sibling who is an avid photographer or vlogger? Then this is a perfect gift for them. The Realme X3 SuperZoom comes with a 60x super zoom feature that will surely take your photography and videography a notch higher. The device comes with 120 Hz smooth display, powerful processors and much more features

Price – INR 29,999

NESCAFE E’ smart Personal Coffee Maker

Is your sibling a coffee lover? Take their coffee addiction to the next level with this NESCAFE E’ smart Personal Coffee Maker. With this Nescafé É smart personal coffee maker, all you have to do is fill up the cup with ingredients based on your choice of coffee (black, cappuccino, etc) and download the Nescafe app where you can instruct this coffee maker to do the job for you! It can prepare any of a wide range of coffee recipes within 90 seconds. Voila!!! Enjoy the coffee that you and your sibling like within the sweet confines of your home.

Price – INR 6,499

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bluetooth Headset

If your sibling is someone who is plugged in more than often, these beautifully designed OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bluetooth Headset will give them a high-quality immersive audio experience no matter where they are with low latency. From taking work calls to jamming out to your favorite tunes, this device comes with a Quick Switch feature that lets you switch to different devices seamlessly

Price – INR 2,190

Realme Fashion Watch

Let your sister know that you care about her by gifting this fitness watch by Realme. The Realme Fashion Watch is an affordable yet stylish fitness band with comes with features like Heart Rate monitor, large touch screen, music and notification control, activity tracker and much more. This is a perfect gift for fitness enthusiasts.

Price – INR 6,999

Welhous Fabric Pouf

Enjoy a casual rendezvous with your sibling while sipping evening tea with this super comfy pouff.

Price – Rs. 2,514

Allie Wood Sheesham Wood Solid Wood 1 Seater Rocking Chairs

Be a kid again. Reminisce the memories of night time stories narrated by grandparents with your sibling while rocking on this chair.

Price – Rs. 14,999