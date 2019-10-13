CaratLane – A Tanishq Partnership: Launches Its First Store In Siliguri

CaratLane – A Tanishq Partnership, India’s leading Omni-channel jeweller has launched its 1st store in Siliguri, taking the store count to 12 stores in the Eastern region of India. CaratLane now has 68 stores spread across the country. The new store is situated at City Centre Mall, Uttarayan which attracts a lot of retail shoppers.

The city becoming a new urban hub makes it a great destination for the launch of the first CaratLane store. The store will benefit shoppers who are looking for modern and beautiful jewellery, and the opportunity to get a touch and feel of the designs before they purchase.

For More information please visit: Visit: https://www.caratlane.com/



