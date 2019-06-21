CaratLane – A Tanishq Partnership Launches its Fourth Store in Kolkata

CaratLane – A Tanishq Partnership, India’s leading omni-channel jeweller has launched its 4th store in Kolkata, taking the store count to 8 in the Eastern region of India and 61 across the country. Since its inception, CaratLane has revolutionised how Indian women buy and wear fine jewellery, by making modern, beautiful designs accessible to all.

Situated at City Center 1, Salt Lake, a prominent residential area in Kolkata, this outpost of CaratLane is designed to bring in a seamless jewellery buying experience. Speaking on the occasion, MithunSacheti, Founder & CEO of CaratLane said, “Kolkata is a crucial market for us and we have had a high demand to launch more stores here. This store is likely to appeal to the families residing in the area and hence is designed keeping their needs in mind. We are looking forward to welcoming the Salt Lake residents to a whole new experience that will help them discover precious jewellery, like never before.”

“CaratLane stores are very different from the typical Indian jewellery stores. The virtual try on ‘magic-mirror’, a solitaire corner and an extremely helpful team of experts, are what makes the experience exceptional. The bestselling designs from our latest collections – Pero and Jhanak will be showcased here as well” added Sacheti.

“Convenience is very important to me while buying jewellery! With CaratLane, I can select any product online and the store team arranges it at the store for me. Moreover, the price points ensure that the jewellery fits my budget” said NehaNopany, a CaratLane customer from Kolkata.

“CaratLane has designs starting from as low as Rs. 5000 and as a special launch offer for our customers, the store is offering a Flat 20% off on Diamond Prices* for a limited period” added, Rajan Amba, Chief Operating Officer, CaratLane who was present at the launch.

For a brand that’s on a mission to democratise access to beautiful jewellery, the launch of this store is yet another step forward in that direction.

Store Address: CaratLane Store, City Centre 1, Salt Lake, DC Block, Sector 1, Bidhannagar, Kolkata, West Bengal 700064 Store Timings: 11:00 AM to 8:30 PM, Visit:www.CaratLane.com

Like this: Like Loading...