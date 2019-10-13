CaratLane – A Tanishq Partnership: Launches Its Second Store In Bhubaneswar

CaratLane – A Tanishq Partnership, India’s leading Omni-channel jeweller has launched another store in Bhubaneswar, soon after the successful launch of its first store at Esplanade mall. This takes the total count of stores to 13 in the Eastern region of India. CaratLane now has 69 stores spread across the country.

Situated at Chandrasekharpur, one of the largest shopping destinations in Bhubaneswar, this outpost of CaratLane is designed to usher in a uniquely smart jewellery buying experience. Being the largest store in the eastern region covering an area of 2000 sq ft, this store also houses thousands of exquisite designs and is designed to benefit shoppers who are looking for a wide range of modern and beautiful everyday jewellery.

Speaking on the occasion, Mithun Sacheti, Founder & CEO of CaratLane said, “We are delighted to launch our 2nd store in Bhubaneswar and that too just in time for the festive season. We want people to have access to contemporary jewellery which they can wear every day to make each day a Diwali celebration.”

“CaratLane stores are very different from the typical Indian jewellery stores. A solitaire corner and an extremely helpful team of experts are what makes the experience exceptional. We are looking forward to welcoming the residents of Bhubaneswar to a whole new experience that will help them discover fine jewellery like never before.”

CaratLane has been able to cater to a vast audience since it has designs starting from as low as Rs. 5000. We are excited to celebrate the festive season with the city and hence we are offering a Flat 25% off on Diamond Prices of ALL designs.” concluded Sacheti.

Mrs Poonam Mishra, a CaratLane customer also shared her brand experience.

“I absolutely love the designs and variety offered at CaratLane. My favourite would be the exquisite range of chandbalis and diamond rings. The staff is so helpful that they go out of their way to help us. And it doesn’t end there, the trust of Tanishq that comes with CaratLane makes me even more confident about my decision to shop here.”

In its journey to make beautiful jewellery accessible to all, CaratLane’s new store definitely gives its consumers yet another reason to celebrate.

Store Address:

Plot Nos: 332/1803/2028/4304,

Besides Tanishq showroom

Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar,

Pin-751016

Store Timings: 10:30 am to 9:00 pm

Contact No: 6372900638

Visit: www.CaratLane.com

About CaratLane:

CaratLane – a Tanishq Partnership, India’s first omni-channel jewellery brand was founded in 2008, by Mithun Sacheti and Srinivasa Gopalan, with a simple but courageous objective – to make beautiful jewellery accessible, affordable and forever wearable. All CaratLane collections draw design inspiration from a strong historical legacy and interpret them in a modern theme. With the new-age woman as a muse, the design the philosophy at CaratLane is to make jewellery which makes the wearer ‘feel’ beautiful, and draws out her compelling individuality, inner confidence and self-esteem.



With a strategic investment from Titan Company Limited, CaratLane is now partners with India’s largest retail jeweller, Tanishq. The partnership aims to work towards a common mission – to offer customers beautiful jewellery and a distinctive shopping experience that fits today’s values and lifestyles – enabling CaratLane to grow as India’s 21st-century jewellery brand.

CaratLane is also known for its signature jewellery-buying experience across all platforms. Along with the website, which is India’s largest online jewellery destination, CaratLane now has 69 brand stores across the country. CaratLane also pioneered a unique Try@Home feature for jewellery buyers in the country, where customers can book an appointment to get their desired jewellery delivered at their doorsteps and try them at their comfort, with no obligation to buy. Furthermore, CaratLane also launched a revolutionary virtual try-on app – the Perfect Look App – which enables jewellery buyers to try multiple pieces literally without having to physically wear them.



Facilitating the diamond-buying experience in India, CaratLane stores also include a Solitaire Lounge personalised with a highly skilled team to assist diamond buyers to find the perfect solitaire. CaratLane diamond consultants are also available 24×7 at toll-free number 1-800-102-0103.

To know more about CaratLane: Visit www.CaratLane.comJoin the conversation: #CaratLane |

@CaratLane | facebook.com/CaratLane

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

