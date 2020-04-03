CaratLane launches its new collection: Mandala

CaratLane – A Tanishq Partnership has set forth with their latest collection- Mandala, which is inspired by the graceful symmetry of the ‘Mandalas’, an age-old art form. It revives the essence of this soulful art form in contemporary designs, which are perfectly balanced and stylish from every angle.

Each design in the collection features stunning diamonds, set in lustrous 18Kt gold and Mandala features 26 designs comprising rings, earrings, pendants and bracelets. For all the times you’re looking for a glamorous yet classy look, the Mandala collection will be the ideal choice.

Talking about the collection, Pradnya Mhaske, Head – Design and Merchandise, CaratLane said, “Our vision is to make beautiful jewellery accessible, affordable, and forever wearable. With this new collection, we hope to provide our customers with the finest designs that are intricately crafted with finesse as well as stay true to their inspiration.”

The Mandala collection starts from INR 10,000/-