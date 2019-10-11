Sat. Oct 12th, 2019

CaratLane Launches Trinity Collection

CaratLane presents a stunning range of minimal everyday jewellery in their new collection – Trinity. Crafted with three tones of gold (yellow, rose, white), and embellished with dazzling diamonds the collection is a must-have for your 9-9 wardrobe. Set in 14kt gold, the collection offers a gorgeous assortment of rings, earrings, necklaces, and bracelets.

The collection draws inspiration from the timeless geometric shapes and patterns to give you a contemporary yet elegant look. Its effortless charm brings a new dimension in the category of sophisticated beautiful jewellery, which will not only complement your everyday style. But also ensure that your style game is always on point.

