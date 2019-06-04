Career Planner presents Education Interface 2019

Education Interface 2019, the Largest Career Fair in Eastern Indiapresented by Career Planner Edu Fair was inaugurated by Shri Taranjit Singh, President of Association of Professional Academic Institutions (APAI), West Bengal, Shri Satyam Roy Chowdhury, Secretary of Association of Professional Academic Institutions (APAI), West Bengal, Prof. Ajoy Kumar Ray, Ex – Hon’ble Director, IIEST, Shibpur, Shri Alok Tibrewal, Treasurer of Association of Professional Academic Institutions, West Bengal, Shri Dipak Sinha Roy, Chief Mentor, Career Planner Edu Fair along with other eminent dignitaries, today.

Education Interface 2019 is a proactive platform which brings together students, parents & institutions for holistic career solutions. It offers pre counseling sessions and career guidance to students focusing on Engineering, Medical, Hotel Management, Media and Communication courses, Hospitality Business, ITI, nursing, Pharmaceutical Sciences and Polytechnic.

The fair witnessed participation from more than 150 colleges and many renowned universities from all over India. These colleges and universities conducted various workshops and counseling sessions to encourage and enlighten students on their future course. During these sessions, the aspirants were informed about the varied choice of subjects offered by the various universities guided by experts and well trained faculties.

Speaking on the occasion Chief Mentor of Career Planner Edu Fair, Shri Dipak Sinha Roy said, “We aim to provide unbiased, well informed and customized admission counseling for career aspirants by bringing together reputed Educational Institutes to their closest proximity. Our significance is also based on entire approach to facilitate quality interaction and exchange of information for mutual satisfaction of all concerned. We have also kept the entry fee absolutely free for all concerns so that no aspirants’ remains deprived from getting best facilities. We have also introduced special counseling sessions for the candidates of Common Entrance Test (CET) of MAKAUT, WB from 1pm to 5pm at the fair.”

The three days career fair has started today and will continue till 3rd June at Netaji Indoor Stadium from 11am to 7pm.

About Career Planner edu fair: It is Eastern India’s leading educational event management which presents a plethora of opportunities and career guidance for students across subjects in the education field. Ever since it has embarked upon the education sphere in 2003, Career Planner Edu Fair has brought a fresh and innovative approach to consulting services by providing a proactive platform which brings together students, parents & institutions for holistic career solutions. As an expert in education fair management, Career Planner is involved in every stage from concept to completion, offering continual functional and technical support.

