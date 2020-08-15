Career Planner presents Virtual Education Interface 2020

Education Interface 2020, the Largest Education Fair hosted by Career Planner Edu Fair is being conducted virtually this year. The fair has started under the guidance of by Shri Partha Chatterjee, Hon’ble, Minister-in-charge, Department of Higher Education & School Education and Parliament Affairs, Govt. of West Bengal-Patron-in-Chief, Shri Purnendu Bose, Minister for Agriculture in the Government of West Bengal, Prof. Saikat Maitra, Vice-Chancellor, MAKAUT, West Bengal, Guest of Honour, Shri Taranjit Singh, President of Association of Professional Academic Institutions, West Bengal, Chairman of the Fair, Shri Satyam Roy Chowdhury, Secretary of Association of Professional Academic Institutions, Prof. Samit Roy, Adamas University, Shri Alok Tibrewal, Treasurer of Association of Professional Academic Institutions, West Bengal, Shri Kishen Kumar Kejriwal, Chairman MCKV Group, Shri Dipak Sinha Roy, Founder, Career Planner Edu Fair along with other eminent dignitaries, today.

Virtual Education Interface 2020 is an initiative taken during COVID pandemic to ensure the safety of everyone while providing career solutions to the students. Bringing together top Universities, and Engineering colleges across West Bengal, affiliated to MAKAUT under WBJEE, the fair serves an opportunity for the students to explore career and education options across Business Management, Engineering, Genetic Engineering, Pharmacy, Medicine, Human Resources, Operations and Logistics, Information Technology, Systems, International Trade and Business, Consumer Behaviour, Risk Management, Retail Management, Aviation and many other diverse emerging Fields.

Students from in and around West Bengal can took part in the fair and benefitted from the program by registering on the link for pre-counselling as well as to get clear knowledge about their future course they want to pursue with decision makers of top Universities. The platform is all set to give some Interactive sessions for doubt clearing and to provide best counselling from experts and trained faculty members. The five days long event has started today and will continue till 18th August virtually from 11 am to 7 pm. To experience the Eastern India’s largest Education Fair one can refer to these below mentioned links.

Reference links are:

· For Registration: https://virtualinterface2020.careerplanneredufair.com/

· To Experience the Live Event from Laptop/Desktop: https://virtualinterface2020.careerplanneredufair.com/liveon/

· To access from Mobile (This link can be accessed from 14th-18th August): https://virtualinterface2020.careerplanneredufair.com/liveon/studentapp.apk

Speaking on the occasion Chief Mentor of Career Planner Edu Fair, Shri Dipak Sinha Roy said, “We aim to provide unbiased, well informed and customized admission counseling for career aspirants for whom their career is not all about their survival but to choose a career by acknowledging their interests and the fields they are passionate about, and to help them we bring together reputed Educational Institutes to their closest proximity. Our significance is also based on the entire approach to facilitate quality interaction and exchange of information for mutual satisfaction of all concerned. Considering the pandemic situation, we have introduced Virtual Education Interface where we shall be hosting an immersive virtual event seeking participation from all the colleges, universities across West Bengal by providing an online platform to showcase their infrastructure, culture, and programs to a diverse prospective student base. It’s a free virtual event. Hence, leaving no aspirants deprived of getting the best facilities”.