CASH PROFIT of Rs. 198 Crore

TheBoard of Directors ofAvadh Sugar & Energy Limited (ASEL) (BSE:

540649 / NSE: AVADHSUGAR) at its meeting held on 13 th May, 2019 took on record the audited Financial

Results for the quarter ended March 2019.

Total income (Net) in Rupees (crore) being 534 (Q4: FY19), 446 (Q4: FY 18), 2134 (FY 19), 2373 (FY 18);

EBITDAwas 148 (Q4: FY 19), 10 (Q4: FY 18), 295 (FY 19), 272 (FY 18); PBDT and its total income (Net) was 120

(Q4: FY 19), 39 (Q4: FY 18), 198 (FY 19), 158 (FY 18); PBT and its total income being 109 (Q4 :FY 19), 50 (Q4:

FY 18), 154 (FY 19), 114 (FY 18); PAT being 85 (Q4: FY 19), 39 (Q4: FY 18), 120 (FY 19), 88 (FY 18), EPS being

85.14 (Q4: FY 19), 39.32 (Q4: FY 18), 119.76 (FY 19), 88.08 (FY 18).

Particulars (Rs crore) Q4

FY19

Q4

FY18 FY19 FY18

Total Income (Net) 534 446 2134 2373

EBITDA 148 (10) 295 272

PBDT 120 (39) 198 158

PBT 109 (50) 154 114

PAT 85 (39) 120 88

EPS (Rs.) 85.14 (39.32) 119.76 88.08

Commenting on the results, Mr. C.S. Nopany, Co-Chairperson, Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd said:

“The challenging business environment for the sector continued during Financial Year 2019 on

account of glut of sugar in the market, which hampered the performance during the first half of the

financial year. The latter half of the year experienced many positive changes in the market dynamics.

Increase in MSP to Rs. 31, export quotas, augmented prices of ethanol, Increase in ethanol

realizations have all played a crucial role towards improving the operational margins. Timely

support by the Central Government and State Governments has helped in stabilizing sugar prices

and ensuring faster payment of cane prices to the farmers. We are hopeful that the policy decision of

diverting sugar capacity towards ethanol production and encouraging exports of sugar will help to

rein-in the huge inventories in the industry today”.

Announced Bonus at the ratio1:1

Announced Dividend of Rs3/- per share.

Sugar Stock as on 31stMarch was at 44.94 lakh quintals

Average realization in FY19 – Rs.3002 per quintal against Rs. 3551 per quintal in FY18

The company deals in sugar, spirits and ethanol, Cogeneration and other byproducts arising out of the

manufacturing process of sugar or resultant of any activity related to sugar business. The company is having

four sugar mills at Hargaon (District Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh), Seohara (District Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh), New

India Sugar Mills, Hata (District Khushinagar, Uttar Pradesh), Rosa Sugar Works at Rosa (District

Shahajahanpur, Uttar Pradesh) with a combined crushing capacity of 31,800 TCD. The company is also

having two distilleries at Hargaon and at Seohara with a total capacity of 200 KLPD. The Company is also

having Cogen facility and can generate 74 MW power.