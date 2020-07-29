Castrol India announces second quarter (April – June 2020) and 1H 2020 results

Net cash generated from operations in 1H 2020 at ~ Rs.302 Crs (vs Rs 356 Crs of 1H 2019)Revenue from Operations Rs 1,179 Crs and PAT Rs 191 Crs in 1H 2020 (vs Rs 2,016 Crs and vs Rs 368 Crs of 1H 2019 respectively)

Castrol India’s performance in the second quarter and first half of 2020 speaks of our resilience and determination, while being focused towards three priorities – protecting our people, supporting communities and protecting the financial health of our business in these difficult times.

This is despite disruptions owing to the Covid-19 pandemic which escalated in the second quarter of 2020, resulting in a continued slowdown of the economy including decline in lubricants consumption.

I would like to acknowledge the efforts and commitment of our teams in our three manufacturing plants who have, while adhering to the strict government safety guidelines during the lockdown, kept our operations going to fulfill customer demand, and also those working from their homes under these trying circumstances.