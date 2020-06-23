Tue. Jun 23rd, 2020

Castrol India’s revenue from Operations: INR 688 crore in 2020 first quarter

Sandeep Sangwan, Managing Director, Castrol India Limited:  
“The first quarter of 2020 has been unprecedented with an overall slowdown in the economy, liquidity crunch as well as the break-out of the global Covid-19 pandemic. As a result of which, the overall lubricant industry in the country has been hit by severe demand and supply disruptions.  
Castrol India was resilient and stepped up in managing this extraordinary situation with three clear objectives – protecting people, supporting communities and protecting the financial health of our business.
We have taken various measures to support employees, support staff, distributors and suppliers during these difficult times as #IndiaFightsCorona. We have also stepped up and made contributions to impacted communities in several ways. Our CSR efforts have been focused on helping government hospitals, essential service workers, mechanics, truckers, migrant workers and labourers affected by the crisis.

