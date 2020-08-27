Castrol Launches Restart and HeadStart offers to Support Production in the New Normal

Castrol India Limited, India’s leading lubricants company, announced the introduction of two new initiatives to help manufacturing companies with their lubricant-related requirements, as they resume business operations. While the Castrol RESTART offer led by a dedicated team of technical specialists will assist manufacturers get their production back on track, a webinar series by the company titled Castrol HEADSTART will discuss the latest developments and best practices in the area of lubrication across industries. Through these initiatives, Castrol India reinforces its commitment to delivering sustainable value and a premium experience to customers even during these challenging times. Making sure that lubricants are in the right condition is critical for the smooth restart of manufacturing operations, especially with many units restarting after months of inactivity, post partial unlocking of the country. Keeping social distancing norms in mind, the Castrol RESTART offer provides remote assistance and virtual technical support to manufacturers in the industrial and heavy-duty space to test the condition of their lubricants.