Castrol lubricants to now be available at Jio-bp retail sites

Castrol India Limited, India’s leading automotive lubricants

company, today announced that Castrol lubricants will now be available at Jio-bp

retail outlets across the country. This new channel offers Castrol enhanced visibility

and reach for its products and solutions.

Castrol lubricants will be supplied to the joint venture’s fuel retailing network of 1,400

sites, which is expected to grow to 5,500 sites within five years.

Earlier this month, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp completed the formation

of their new pan-India fuels and mobility joint venture – Reliance BP Mobility Limited

(RBML). RIL’s existing sites will be rebranded to Jio-bp in due course.

The decision to make Castrol lubricants available across the network was taken in

2019, when the joint venture was first announced.

“Castrol India is delighted to be a part of the Jio-bp network. We will offer a premium

experience to our consumers, bringing innovative value-added solutions as together

we look to transform the Indian mobility sector,” said Sandeep Sangwan, Managing

Director, Castrol India Limited.

Harish C Mehta, CEO, Reliance BP Mobility Limited added “Jio-bp puts consumers

at the center of its universe and will offer them differentiated products and services to

set new benchmarks in mobility solutions. I am confident that Castrol’s cutting-edge

lubricants, together with our fuels and convenience offers, will deliver best in class

experience for Indian consumers visiting our outlets.”

Castrol products will be available at the RBML retail network in the coming weeks.