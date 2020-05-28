Castrol provides complimentary lubricants to garbage collectors, doctors, nurses, paramedics, police, healthcare workers (all essential service workers)

Castrol India Limited salutes essential service workers at the forefront of the battle against Covid-19 as #IndiaFightsCorona. Castrol, through its network of independent workshops, is providing complimentary lubricants aimed at servicing and maintaining vehicles of essential service workers including doctors, nurses, paramedics, police, healthcare workers, municipal workers and garbage collectors

who are bravely helping keep India safe.

In addition, Castrol India has also undertaken a complimentary sanitization drive for its independent workshops network across ten cities. This sanitization drive promotes a safe environment for the workshop mechanics and consumers as they make their way into everyday life with lockdowns being lifted in some parts of the country. The drive is accompanied by safety briefings and hygiene awareness at all these workshops.