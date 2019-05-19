CBI ARRESTS AN INSPECTOR OF CENTRAL GST, CHIEF VIGILANCE INSPECTOR OF RDSO AND AN ASSISTANT OF FCI IN SEPARATE CASES OF BRIBERY

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested an Inspector, E-way Bill Team-II, Central GST, Noida (Uttar Pradesh) for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 30,000/- from the complainant.

A case was registered against the accused on a complaint alleging that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs. 30,000/- from the complainant for release of his vehicle containing scrap which had been detained by the accused in Noida. CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 30,000/- from the complainant. Searches have been conducted at the premises of the accused.

The arrested accused is being produced today in the Designated Court.

In another case, CBI has arrested a Chief Vigilance Inspector, RDSO, Manak Nagar, Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) for demanding & accepting a bribe of Rs. 40,000/- from the complainant.

A case was registered under section 7 of PC Act (As amended in 2018) against the Chief Vigilance Inspector on the allegations of demanding undue advantage of Rs. 40,000/- from the complainant for settling an anonymous complaint against him (complainant). A trap was laid and the Chief Vigilance Inspector, RDSO was caught red handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 40,000/- from the complainant. Searches have been conducted at the official and residential premises of the accused.

The arrested accused was produced before the Competent Court at Lucknow and remanded to Judicial Custody.

In yet another case, CBI has arrested an Assistant Grade-I, FCI, Food Storage Depot, Talkatora, Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 10,400/- from the complainant.

A case was registered under section 7 of PC Act (As amended in 2018) against the Assistant Grade-I on a complaint alleging therein that the accused was demanding undue advantage of Rs. 10,400/- for timely unloading of complainant’s trucks at FCI Depot, Talkatora, Lucknow. A trap was laid and the accused was caught red handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 10,400/- from the complainant. Searches have been conducted at the official and residential premises of the accused.

The arrested accused was produced before the Competent Court at Lucknow and remanded to Judicial Custody.