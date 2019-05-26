CBI ARRESTS SIX PRIVATE PERSONS INCLUDING MANAGING DIRECTOR OF A PRIVATE INSTITUTE; OWNER OF AN EXAMINATION CENTRE; TECHNICAL EXPERTS ETC, AND RECOVERS RS.33 LAKH(APPROX)

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Managing Director of a private education service based at Bhikaji Cama Place, New Delhi; a partner of an Ahmedabad based education institute; two cyber technical experts and a Manager & Owner, both of an Ahmedabad based examination centre in an on-going investigation of a case.

All the six arrested accused (private persons) were produced today before the Designated Court at Delhi and remanded to twelve days police custody.

A case was registered on a complaint u/s 120B r/w 420 of IPC and Section 66D of the IT Act on the allegations of manipulation of on-line examination conducted for admission into BITS Pilani (BIT SAT) for qualifying the candidates in the examination through unfair means for pecuniary consideration.

It was alleged that the Managing Director of a New Delhi based private education service in connivance with a partner of an Ahmedabad based education institute and Owner of an Ahmedabad based examination centre (who is having a Test centre for BIT SAT at Ahmedabad and Vadodara), would entice the parents of candidates aspiring to join BITS Pilani. The accused had resources to allegedly manage the on-line examination of BITS, Pilani, wherein the experts arranged by the accused persons would be providing answers by using Remote Desktop Technology from an unknown destination for an amount ranging from Rs 10-12 Lakh(approx.).

It was further alleged that the on-line examination centre at Ahmedabad and Vadodra were compromised with unwarranted internet connectivity and installation of dubious software through which the remote user was accessing the screen of the candidates.

Searches were conducted at Delhi, Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Mumbai which led to recovery of several incriminating documents including digital evidences and cash of over Rs.33 Lakh(approx.) & number of blank signed cheques.

Further investigation is continuing.

