CBI CONDUCTS SEARCHES AT 21 PLACES INCLUDING UP AND DELHI IN AN ON-GOING INVESTIGATION OF A CASE RELATING TO ALLEGED ILLEGAL MINING OF MINOR MINERALS IN HAMIRPUR (UP)

The Central Bureau of Investigation has today conducted searches at 21 places including Delhi, Ghaziabad, Amethi, Lucknow, Hamirpur and adjoining areas in an on-going investigation of a case relating to alleged illegal mining of minor minerals including sand mining in District Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh) during 2012 – 2016. During searches, incriminating documents relating to the investigation of the case during the relevant period have been recovered.

CBI had registered a case U/s 120-B r/w Section 379, 384, 420, 511 of IPC and Section 13(2) r/w Section 13(1)(d) of Prevention of Corruption Act against the then District Magistrate (an IAS officer), Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh); the then Geologist/Mining Officer; then Mining Clerk, Hamirpur; Eight others including Lease Holders, private persons and other unknown public servants & unknown persons. Earlier, an enquiry on the aspect of alleged illegal mining of Minor Minerals in District Hamipur(UP) was conducted on the Orders dated 28.07.2016 of Hon’ble High Court of Judicature at Allahabad in PIL (Civil) No.22482/2016 & PIL (Civil) No.29115/2016.

It was alleged that public servants in criminal conspiracy with other accused allowed illegal mining of Minor Minerals in District Hamirpur (UP) during the period 2012-2016. It was further alleged that they had illegally granted fresh leases for mining of sand, renewed existing leases and permitted obstructed period to the existing lease holders and thereby caused wrongful loss to the Government exchequer and undue gain to themselves. It was also alleged that other persons were allowed to excavate minor minerals illegally, to commit theft of the minor minerals and to extort money from the lease holders as well as from the drivers of the vehicles transporting minor minerals. Earlier, searches were also conducted on 05.01.2019 at 12 places in the Districts of Hamirpur, Jalon, Noida, Kanpur and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh and in Delhi. During the searches incriminating material pertaining to illegal sand mining; huge cash and Gold were recovered.

Further investigation is continuing.

