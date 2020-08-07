Celeberate 100s year of Satyajit Ray in Kalighat during Durga Puja

By Suhrid Ghosh :- Year 2020 gives us lesson to stay jointly with maintaining Social Distance. This year 3 clubs of Kalighat area going to make a Combo concept on “Bhuter Raja Dilo Bor”.

Coming to the point of visiting this auspicious themes of this area visitors either in car or walk in have to follow the sanitization tunnel prepared by this 3 club along that other special measures are being taken as per the government rules.



Now this concept comes into their mind to joint hands of 3 clubs means 3 areas of more than 100s of houses during this panedemic.

While talking with them our reprentatives found they are making this joint culture of living as Covid 19 says of Social Distancing not for Mental Distancing.



So people will enter from Badamtala then to 66 Pally then to Nepal Bhattacharjee Street to get the full concept which is also going to be into full Sanitization process as told by Shri Sandip Chakraborty (Badamtala Ashar Sangha), Shri Pradagnu Mukherjee (66 Pally) & Shri Avijit Bose (Nepal Bhattacharjee Street).The total concept of Being together & Working together is designed by IFSD.