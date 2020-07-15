Celebrate 🥳 World Emoji Day 📆 with Tinder 🔥! Tinder Reveals the Top 10 Most Used Emojis in Tinder Bios In Kolkata

Oh, emojis. Truly, where would we be without them? They not only add a little unique flavor and pizzazz

to bios but also help visually express ourselves. Especially in a time where social distancing has us online

longer and finding creative ways to stay connected.

In celebration of World Emoji Day, Tinder pulled the top 10 emojis used in bios by members in Kolkata and

yes the Face Mask Emoji has made the list!

The heart emoji slides into the number one position and could be a great way to convey warmth and

emotions through your bio. Kolkata members seem to be using Emojis to communicate aspects of their

personality and interests and it appears members gravitate towards some emojis more than others for self-

expression.

Dr. Sonali Gupta, a leading psychologist believes that an Emoji is a reflection of how language is evolving

and the growth of visual communication in today’s world. “Gen Z prefers using emojis, as it becomes a tool

to add substance to their narratives and allows them to provide a context in communication. It is no

wonder that Emojis find their space even in a Tinder bio where they may become a simple reflection of

today’s visual culture, bringing ease and a starting point for conversations. This ease is often perceived

positively as someone being approachable or friendly across context,” she says.

If you want to step up your Tinder bio game, communicate in the universal language that we all know and

love. Pick your favorite emoji, add it to your bio and keep swiping! ��