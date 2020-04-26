Celebrate Akshay Tritiya during lockdown with Paytm Gold & get assured cashback

India’s leading financial services platform Paytm today announced that this Akshay Tritiya, Indians can buy gold from the safe confines of their homes and win a chance to earn 100 percent goldback. The company said that Indians do not have to miss celebrating an important festival during the ongoing lockdown to fight COVID-19, as Paytm is allowing citizens to buy gold for as little as Rs 1 which can be bought on the app itself.

Paytm in partnership with MMTC has announced exciting offers allowing customers to buy gold with no minimum quantity restrictions. Starting April 24, customers can avail Sweepstake offer by Paytm wherein one lucky person will win 100% goldback of up to Rs 3000 with assured two percent goldback worth up to Rs. 3000. The offer is valid till April 26, 2020.

Paytm has recorded 90-kilogram gold purchased on its platform via digital gold during the lockdown period. The gold purchased on Paytm comes with best in class quality of 24K 99.99% pure gold from MMTC-PAMP. Customers do not have to worry about the safety of gold they buy on Paytm as it ensures 100% secure and insured storage in Gold Locker facility at no extra cost. The company said that as soon as the government allows movement of non-essential items, customers would have the option of getting the gold delivered to their homes.

Paytm Money Spokesperson said, “Akshay Tritiya is an important Indian festival and buying gold during this period is very auspicious. While we understand that the whole country is under lockdown and most retail stores including gold jewelry outlets are shut to fight COVID-19, we want to ensure that Indian’s do not miss the chance to celebrate an important Indian festival and lift their spirits. Paytm’s digital gold is the best way to safely celebrate this beautiful festival and also keep their investments safe.”