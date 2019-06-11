Celebrate the cricket cheer with a delectable ‘Cricket Mania Brunch’ at JW Marriott Kolkata

The atmosphere of cricket fervour has taken the world by storm. The pitch is ready and so is our favourite star property JW Marriott Kolkata; featuring a buffet comprising of the traditional offerings from around the world to satiate your taste buds and thrill this ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The special cricket mania brunch is available only on Sundays throughout the World Cup season from 30thMay 2019 till the 14th July 2019.

In India, cricket isn’t just a game but a bona fide religion that unites everybody mutually. It is a religion where cricketers are demi-God and every victory won is a festival celebrated. People from all walks of life follow cricket faithfully; whether it’s from the cricket played in the gullies to the television screen watched with friends and family.

Indulge in the fabulous, extensive spread of world cuisines at JW Kitchen specially curated by our Executive Chef Prakash Chettiyar. Take your palate for an epic journey all the way to England for its famous ‘Fish and Chips’, ‘Bakewell Tart’, ‘Beef Wellington’, ‘Bangers and Mash’, ‘Steak and Kidney Pie’, New Zealand for its ‘Kiwi Burger’, Germany for ‘Pavlova’ and‘Dolmas’, Sri Lanka for its ‘Kokis’, Turkey for its ‘Mantu’, Bangladesh for its ‘Dhakai fish curry’, India for its ‘Kottu Paratha’,‘Chopan Kabab’ and ‘Biryani’ to name a few. Also, enjoy a marvellous live counter filled with an array of fried chicken and fish the Sri Lankan way.

With all the action on the field; from keeping the runs going, the ball constantly throwing and the enthusiasm ever growing; quench in the ICC Cricket World Cup themed cocktails like ‘Cover Drive’, ‘Full Toss’, ‘Extra Cover’ for different invigorating senses.

Gear up for this World Cup and drop in at JW Marriott Kolkata with a big appetite for the ultimate World Cup themed brunch to tantalize your taste buds.

Join us at:

Location: JW Kitchen, JW Marriott Kolkata

Address: 4A, J.B.S Haldane Avenue, Kolkata – 700 105

Date: 30th May- 14th July; every Sunday

For Reservations: +91 33 6633 0000

Timing: 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm

Website:www.jwkolkata.com

DATE VENUE ACTIVITY PRICE DETAILS 30th May- 14th July JW Kitchen Cricket Mania Brunch Non Alcoholic- INR 1799 AI Unlimited soft drinks and mocktails Alcoholic- INR 2250 AI Sparkling wine package Alcoholic- INR 3250 AI Champagne package

