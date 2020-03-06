Celebrate the festival of colours at Lord of the Drinks, Kolkata

Make a splash this season with a ‘Holi High’, at Lord of the Drink’s, Kolkata. Get ready to be soaked in the happy colours of spring on the 9th and 10th March and paint the town in all shades of the rainbow! It’s the festival to eat and drink and keep your spirits high! Drink the specially curated concoctions such as “Rang Barse”, “The Holy Cocktail” and “Ras Banarasia” for the occasion of Holi.

Try thematcha tea infused gin “Rang Barse” consisting of amaretto, pistachio syrup, fresh lime juice, sucalyptus tincture, and one portion of egg white, “The Holy Cocktail” on the other hand is a mixture of vodka, thandai syrup, milk, sugar and strawberry syrup. The Barcardi infused “Ras Banarasia” is a combination of Bacardi white, sweet masala pan, grenedin syrup, fresh lime juice and cranberry juice. Also indulge in some appetizing snacks such as ‘Crispy Corn Bhel’ or try the ‘Thai Chicken Spring Roll’ and ‘LOTD Nachos’. All these cocktails are sure to make you and your gang groove. So, be here at Lord of the Drinks, Kolkata and get yourself in the mood for an amazing Holi Party.

Quick Facts

Address – 4th Floor, South City Mall, Prince Anwar Shah Road, Kolkata

Open from: 12noon – 12 midnight

Offer Dates – 9th – 10th March, 2020

Wallet Factor: – Rang Barse (545++)

– The Holy Cocktail (445++)

– Ras Banarasia(445++)

Cost for two people – Rs. 1800 ++ (with alcohol)

Lord of the Drinks, Kolkata: